UPDATE 1-Israel's Elbit Systems Q1 revenue, profit rise

TEL AVIV May 18 Israeli defence electronics
firm Elbit Systems expects its cyber security and
intelligence systems to boost business in the coming years and
reported higher quarterly profit and revenue on Monday.
Elbit, Israel's largest publicly traded defence
company, earned $1.23 per diluted share in the first quarter,
up from $1.22 a year earlier though a higher tax rate weighed on
the 2015 quarter. Revenue rose to $706.6 million from $682.6
million.
"We are focused on adapting to market trends and needs,"
Chief Executive Bezhalel Machlis said.
This has led Elbit to create a division known as ISTAR to
provide customers with intelligence systems, including its
unmanned air vehicles and electro-optic sensors.
Elbit has also established a new cyber security company
called CYBERBIT, he said.
Elbit's backlog of orders rose to $6.27 billion at the end
of March from $6.06 billion a year earlier. Elbit said the boost
in its backlog over the past two years translated into revenue
growth in the first quarter.
"U.S. defence budgets are returning to growth and this is an
important market for us," Machlis told Reuters, adding this will
be reflected in future results.
The appreciation of the dollar also supports Elbit's
exports.
Leumi Capital Markets analyst Ella Fried said the
strengthening of the dollar will be fully felt on Elbit's
results only towards next year due to hedging contracts the
company has for this year.
Elbit's shares were flat in midday trade at 304.1 shekels
($79.71).
Elbit declared a dividend of 35 cents per share for the
first quarter, unchanged from the fourth quarter.
($1 = 3.8151 shekels)
