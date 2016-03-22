Israel's Elbit Systems Q4 profit, revenue rise

TEL AVIV, March 22 Israeli defence electronics firm Elbit Systems reported higher quarterly profit, boosted by higher sales, a growing order backlog and lower financial expenses.

Elbit, Israel's largest publicly traded defence firm, said on Tuesday it earned $1.47 per diluted share in the fourth quarter, up from $1.03 a year earlier.

Led by airborne systems, revenue rose to $886.6 million from $850.3 million.

"The solid increase in our backlog over the past few years has led to the current growth trend in revenues, while the efforts we have taken to ensure efficient operations and enhance synergies among our business units have enabled us to steadily improve our profitability," said Chief Executive Bezhalel Machlis.

Elbit has seen growing renewal of interest for its technologies in Europe, where it won several important contracts, while the Asia-Pacific market has also been strong, he said.

Elbit's order backlog at the end of 2015 reached a record $6.6 billion, up from $6.3 billion at the end of 2014.

Elbit declared a dividend of 40 cents a share for the fourth quarter, up from 37 cents in the third quarter. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)