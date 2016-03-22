UPDATE 1-Israel's Elbit Systems sees 2016 growth from Europe, Asia

(Releads with comments from CEO interview, adds share reaction)
By Tova Cohen
TEL AVIV, March 22 Israeli defence electronics
firm Elbit Systems expects further revenue and profit
growth in 2016 as the European defence market recovers and
Asia-Pacific remains strong, its chief executive said on
Tuesday.
Elbit, Israel's largest non-government owned
defence firm, has seen renewed interest in its technologies in
Europe, where it won several important contracts in 2015.
Its European revenue in the fourth quarter accounted for 21
percent of the total, up from 18 percent a year earlier while
Asia-Pacific accounted for 22 percent.
CEO Bezhalel Machlis said the migration crisis and security
fears create big opportunities for Elbit in Europe. The company
offers border control systems and will also benefit from
increased defence spending.
In February an Elbit joint venture won a contract from the
UK Defence Ministry's military flight training programme worth
about 500 million pounds ($711 million).
In Asia-Pacific Machlis cited India and Australia as markets
where defence spending is growing sharply.
The maker of drones, helmet display systems for pilots,
electronic warfare and cyber security systems earned $1.47 per
diluted share in the fourth quarter, up from $1.03 a year
earlier and above a forecast of $1.45 in a Reuters poll of
analysts.
Led by airborne systems, revenue rose to $886.6 million from
$850.3 million.
"I believe we are well positioned for the future. I think we
can do better in 2016 and that is what we aim for," Machlis told
Reuters, pointing to Elbit's record order backlog at the end of
2015 of $6.6 billion, up from $6.3 billion a year earlier.
"Our backlog will be transformed into revenue and profit in
the near future."
One area where revenue is shrinking is Latin America, where
economies have been hit by falling oil prices. The region
accounted for 11.6 percent of Elbit's revenue in the fourth
quarter, down from 16.8 percent a year ago.
In January Brazilian planemaker Embraer and
Elbit's Brazilian subsidiary AEL said they were shutting down
their joint venture to explore the unmanned aerial vehicle
market.
"We wanted to save some costs and to be more focused. We
didn't give up on the UAV market in Brazil. It's an important
market for us and we will continue to invest in bidding,"
Machlis said.
Elbit declared a dividend of 40 cents a share for the fourth
quarter, up from 37 cents in the third quarter.
Its Nasdaq-listed shares were up 3.3 percent to $93.24 by
1520 GMT.
($1 = 0.7029 pounds)
