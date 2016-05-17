Israel's Elbit Systems Q1 profit, revenue rise

BRIEF-Syngenta Chairman says still confident ChemChina deal will go through -BBG TV
Jan 17 Syngenta Chairman Demaré tell Bloomberg TV
TEL AVIV May 17 Israeli defence electronics firm Elbit Systems reported higher quarterly net profit, boosted by a rise in sales, a growing order backlog and lower financial expenses.
Elbit, Israel's largest publicly traded defence firm, said on Tuesday it earned $1.22 per diluted share in the first quarter, up from $1.04 a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $721.2 million from $706.6 million.
"The ongoing growth in the backlog coupled with an improving environment for defence spending throughout the world, positions us well to continue our long-term growth for the foreseeable future," said Chief Executive Bezhalel Machlis.
Elbit's order backlog at the end of March reached $6.8 billion, up from $6.3 billion a year earlier.
Elbit declared a dividend of 40 cents a share for the first quarter, unchanged from the fourth quarter. (Reporting by Tova Cohen, Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)
Jan 17 Syngenta Chairman Demaré tell Bloomberg TV
SEATTLE, Jan 17 Boeing Co said its chief executive will meet with President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday at Trump Tower in New York to discuss its Air Force One presidential jumbo jet based on the Boeing 747 airliner.
NEW YORK, Jan 17 Morgan Stanley's wealth management business signed deals with 10 new digital partners last year, Chief Executive James Gorman said during a call on Tuesday with analysts to discuss the bank's fourth-quarter earnings.