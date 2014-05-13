版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 5月 13日 星期二 14:39 BJT

Israel's Elbit Systems Q1 profit tops estimates

TEL AVIV May 13 Israeli defence electronics firm Elbit Systems reported flat quarterly profit that beat analysts' estimates, as the company won contracts in Asia-Pacific and Latin America, the company said on Tuesday.

The company earned $1.22 per diluted share excluding one-time items in the first quarter, unchanged from a year earlier. Revenue rose to $682.6 million from $680.2 million.

Elbit, Israel's largest publicly traded defence company, was forecast to earn $1.07 a share on revenue of $697.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Its backlog of orders rose to $6.06 billion at the end of March from $5.78 billion a year earlier.

Chief Executive Bezhalel Machlis noted the company's backlog surpassed $6 billion for the first time.

"The growth in backlog, including recent contract awards in the Asia-Pacific and Latin America regions, is an indication of stability and has the potential to support revenue growth over the coming years," he said.

Elbit declared a dividend of 32 cents per share for the first quarter, up from 30 cents for the fourth quarter. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐