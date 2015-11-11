Israel's Elbit Systems Q3 profit, revenue rise

TEL AVIV Nov 11 Israeli defence electronics
firm Elbit Systems reported higher quarterly profit,
boosted by higher sales, a growing order backlog and favourable
exchange rates.
Elbit, Israel's largest publicly traded defence
firm, said on Wednesday it earned $1.46 per diluted share
excluding one-time items in the third quarter, up from $1.03 a
year earlier.
Revenue gained 5.8 percent to $764.8 million, led by growth
in sales of land systems to Asia Pacific.
"Our results in the third quarter reflect a strong
performance in Asia-Pacific, driven by increased defence
spending in this region over the past few years," said Chief
Executive Bezhalel Machlis.
"We are also witnessing a growing renewal of interest for
our technologies and operational solutions in Europe, which
creates the potential for future growth in this important
market."
Elbit's order backlog amounted to $6.4 billion, up from $6.2
billion a year ago.
Elbit declared a dividend of 37 cents a share for the third
quarter, unchanged from the second quarter.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen)