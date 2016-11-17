Israel's Elbit Systems Q3 profit, revenue gain

TEL AVIV Nov 17 Israeli defence electronics
firm Elbit Systems reported higher quarterly net
profit, boosted by increased revenue and a gain from a
commercial spin-off business.
Elbit, Israel's largest publicly traded defence
firm, said on Thursday it earned $1.48 per diluted share
in the third quarter, up from $1.16 a year earlier.
The maker of drones, pilot helmet displays and cyber
security systems said revenue grew to $780.8 million from $764.8
million.
Elbit recorded a $10.5 million gain related to valuation of
shares in a newly established Israeli subsidiary due to a third
party investment. The unit, established in July, is acting in
the area of energy technology for civilian transportation
applications.
"This is a result of our efforts to adapt some of our
technologies for civilian applications, around which we build
viable companies," said Chief Executive Bezhalel Machlis. "We
look forward to reaping the fruits of these initiatives over the
coming years."
Elbit's order backlog rose to $6.8 billion from $6.4
billion.
Elbit declared a dividend of 40 cents per share, unchanged
from the second quarter.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Tova Cohen)