Elbit gets Samsung SDS deal for critical infrastructure security

JERUSALEM Nov 16 Israel defence firm Elbit Systems said on Wednesday it won a deal from South Korean software services company Samsung SDS to protect its customers against cyber threats and attacks on industrial control systems.

Samsung SDS, a subsidiary of Samsung Group, will collaborate with Elbit's cyber unit Cyberbit Ltd.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Samsung SDS will deploy Cyberbit's systems in South Korea to protect customers' critical infrastructure against cyberattacks.

"Critical infrastructure facilities are particularly vulnerable to cyberattacks because of their legacy hardware, unique communication protocols and the lack of security awareness among operational network managers," said Adi Dar, Cyberbit's general manager.

"We will collaborate with Samsung to bridge this gap and help organisations in the Asia Pacific region to protect themselves from critical cyberattacks of potentially massive scale." (Reporting by Steven Scheer)