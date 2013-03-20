Elbit wins $80 mln Asian deal to upgrade armoured vehicles

BRIEF-Elevate Credit prices IPO of 12.4 mln shares at $6.50/shr
* Elevate Credit Inc prices initial public offering of 12.4 million shares at $6.50 per share - sec filing Source text for Eikon - http://bit.ly/2o68PM0 Further company coverage:
TEL AVIV, March 20 Israeli defence electronics firm Elbit Systems said on Wednesday its subsidiary Elbit Systems Electro-optics Elop won an $80 million contract to upgrade armoured fighting vehicles of an Asian customer.
Under the programme, which will be performed over two years, Elop will integrate advanced systems for enhanced effectiveness, including for night operations, of the weapon systems installed onboard the AFV, Elbit said.
Earlier this week Elbit said it won a contract worth $115 million to supply an Asian customer with electronic warfare systems for multi-purpose land missions.
* Hyatt Hotels Corp - CEO Mark S. Hoplamazian's 2016 total compensation was $10.7 million versus $7.1 million in 2015 Source text for Eikon - http://bit.ly/2nfBvnb Further company coverage:
* Matador Resources Co - "at this time company is unaware of any basis for recent reports that company may be a potential takeover target" Source text for - http://bit.ly/2oEEaqN Further company coverage: