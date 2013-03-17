版本:
Elbit Systems wins $115 mln defence contract from Asian customer

TEL AVIV, March 17 Israeli defence contractor Elbit Systems said its wholly owned subsidiary Elisra won a contract worth about $115 million to supply an Asian customer with electronic warfare (EW) systems for multi-purpose land missions.

The systems will be delivered over two years, Elbit said on Sunday.

"We are experiencing a growing global demand for various types of EW systems and I trust that further customers will follow and select our advanced systems as their preferred solution," said Edgar Maimon, general manager of Elisra.

