Elbit Systems unit gets Boeing deal for over $32 mln

TEL AVIV May 10 Israeli defence electronics firm Elbit Systems said its joint venture with Rockwell Collins won a new contract worth over $32 million for the delivery of joint helmet mounted cueing systems to Boeing Co .

The helmets made by Vision Systems International are for the U.S. Navy and Air Force and foreign military sales including Finland, Australia, Belgium, Canada and Switzerland, Elbit said on Thursday.

