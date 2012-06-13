Elbit Systems wins $80 mln contract from Boeing

TEL AVIV, June 13 Israeli defence electronics firm Elbit Systems said its Israeli subsidiary Elbit Systems - Cyclone won a contract valued at about $80 million for the supply of structural components toBoeing Co.

The components will be supplied over seven years, Elbit Systems said in a statement on Wednesday.

"We believe this contract with Boeing will pave the way for further business in the fast-growing aerostructures market, characterised by advanced technologies and innovative composite materials," Yoram Shmuely, co-general manager of Elbit Systems' Aerospace Division, said.