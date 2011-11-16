版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 16日 星期三 15:27 BJT

BRIEF-Elbit Systems Q3 results

Nov 16 Israeli defence electronics firms Elbit Systems :

* Q3 revenue $663.7 mln vs $649.9 mln

* Q3 net profit $36.5 mln vs $45.3 mln

* Q3 non-GAAP net income $56.4 mln vs $54.1 mln

* Q3 revenue view $705.6 mln -Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S (Reporting by Tova Cohen)

