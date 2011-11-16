BRIEF-Elbit Systems Q3 results

GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro, European bonds unnerved by French politics
* Euro zone spreads widest in years (Changes dateline, byline; recasts with Wall Street open)
Nov 16 Israeli defence electronics firms Elbit Systems :
* Q3 revenue $663.7 mln vs $649.9 mln
* Q3 net profit $36.5 mln vs $45.3 mln
* Q3 non-GAAP net income $56.4 mln vs $54.1 mln
* Q3 revenue view $705.6 mln -Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S (Reporting by Tova Cohen)
* Euro zone spreads widest in years (Changes dateline, byline; recasts with Wall Street open)
SANTIAGO, Feb 7 The main union at BHP Billiton Plc's Escondida copper mine, the world's largest, will probably go on strike as negotiations mediated by the Chilean government are not progressing well, a spokesman said on Tuesday.
KINSHASA, Feb 7 Armed robbers attacked Banro Corp's Twangiza gold mine in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo early on Tuesday and three policemen and one assailant were killed, the Canadian company said.