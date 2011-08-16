BRIEF-Elbit Systems CEO sees improved second half of 2011

Aug 16 Elbit Systems president and chief executive Joseph Ackerman says:

* Second half to be better than first half in growth and profit

* "There is basis for cautious optimism for 2012" due to growing order backlog

* Seeking acquisitions for new technologies and access to new customers

* Any acquisitions would be done using company resources; Elbit won't dilute its shares (Reporting by Tova Cohen, Editing by Steven Scheer)