BRIEF-Elbit Systems CEO sees improved second half of 2011

Israel's Delek agrees to buy Canada's Ithaca Energy
Feb 6 Israel's Delek Group said it had offered $524 million for the 80 percent of shares in Canadian oil producer Ithaca Energy Inc it does not already own in an agreed takeover bid.
Aug 16 Elbit Systems president and chief executive Joseph Ackerman says:
* Second half to be better than first half in growth and profit
* "There is basis for cautious optimism for 2012" due to growing order backlog
* Seeking acquisitions for new technologies and access to new customers
* Any acquisitions would be done using company resources; Elbit won't dilute its shares (Reporting by Tova Cohen, Editing by Steven Scheer)
* Ithaca Energy - Entered into definitive agreement with Delek group of cash takeover bid for all common shares of Ithaca not currently owned by Delek for C$1.95 per share
DUBAI, Feb 6 Most stock markets in the Gulf moved little in early trade on Monday because of flat global equity markets and crude oil prices, but Dubai outperformed on the back of advances in mid-to-large sized companies.