Elbit Systems' CEO Ackerman to retire next year

JERUSALEM Aug 13 Elbit Systems
President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph Ackerman will
retire in April after 16 years on the job, the company said on
Monday.
Ackerman, 63, will be replaced by Bezhalel Machlis,
currently Elbit's executive vice president.
Under Ackerman's tenure, Elbit became one of Israel's
largest defence firms.
Ackerman will continue to serve as president and CEO until
April 1, 2013. Following Ackerman's retirement, the company
said, the board of directors will recommend he be appointed as
vice chairman.
"Under his leadership, the company has increased its
revenues tenfold and has grown from a primarily local company to
a globally recognised leader in the defense market," Elbit
Chairman Michael Federmann said in a statement. "Time and again
he has guided the company into successful new areas in a very
complex business environment."
Machlis, 49, joined Elbit in 1991 and has led its land and
C4I division for the past eight years.
Elbit is Israel's largest publicly traded defence firm. It
specialises in electronics, intelligence technology such as
unmanned air vehicles, command and control and training systems,
and is also targeting cyber warfare as a growth engine.
Elbit will report second-quarter earnings later this week.
It posted revenue of $691 million in the first three months of
the year, and its revenue backlog was $5.45 billion.