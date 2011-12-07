Elbit Systems wins $21 mln weapons deals

TEL AVIV Dec 7 Israeli electronic defence
firm Elbit Systems won contracts worth a total of $21
million to supply lightweight weapons stations (LWS) to Israel's
Ministry of Defence and to a European Army.
In Israel, Elbit Systems was awarded a contract
valued at $11 million for development and initial procurement as
part of an upgrade of the Israel Defense Forces' lightweight
weapons arsenal, the company said on Wednesday.
The 7.62mm, 12.7mm and 40mm LWS are designed to be installed
on armored personnel carriers and armored fighting vehicles and
are to be supplied over 18 months.
Elbit was also awarded a $10 million contract to supply a
European army with 12.7mm LWS. The stations are to be installed
onboard Pandur 6x6 vehicles and will be supplied over one year.
Elbit's shares were up 1.7 percent to 164.4 shekels in early
trade in Tel Aviv, outpacing gains in the broader market.