版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 10月 26日 星期三 15:42 BJT

Elbit Systems unit wins $25 mln Embraer contracts

TEL AVIV Oct 26 Israeli defence electronics specialist Elbit Systems said its Brazilian subsidiary AEL Sistemas won contracts worth $25 million from a subsidiary of Embraer .

The contracts are for the supply of three additional systems for the new KC-390 military transport and refuel jet: self-protection suite; directional infrared countermeasures; and pilot orientation head-up display, Elbit said on Wednesday.

This is in addition to the earlier selection of AEL as the provider of the mission computer for the new jet.

Embraer is developing the KC-390 under contract with the Brazilian air force with the initial test flights planned for 2014 and initial delivery planned for 2016. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐