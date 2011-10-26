Elbit Systems unit wins $25 mln Embraer contracts

TEL AVIV Oct 26 Israeli defence electronics specialist Elbit Systems said its Brazilian subsidiary AEL Sistemas won contracts worth $25 million from a subsidiary of Embraer .

The contracts are for the supply of three additional systems for the new KC-390 military transport and refuel jet: self-protection suite; directional infrared countermeasures; and pilot orientation head-up display, Elbit said on Wednesday.

This is in addition to the earlier selection of AEL as the provider of the mission computer for the new jet.

Embraer is developing the KC-390 under contract with the Brazilian air force with the initial test flights planned for 2014 and initial delivery planned for 2016. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)