BRIEF-Israel's Elbit Systems Q2 results

Aug 13 Israel's Elbit Systems said:

* Q2 non-GAAP EPS $1.19 vs $1.14

* Q2 revenue $702.9 mln vs $676.4 mln

* Elbit forecast to post Q2 revenue $686 mln, EPS $0.87 -Reuters poll
