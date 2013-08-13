Israel's Elbit Systems beats profit expectations

BRIEF-Banro announces Q1 2017 production results
* Banro Corp- recoveries at twangiza during q1 of 2017 continued to be impacted by blend of ore types based on available run-of-mine ore
JERUSALEM Aug 13 Israeli defence electronics firm Elbit Systems reported higher quarterly profit that beat estimates on sales growth in intelligence systems and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).
Helped by cost-cutting steps, Elbit said on Tuesday it earned $1.19 per diluted share excluding one-time items in the second quarter, up from $1.14 a share a year earlier.
Revenue grew to $702.9 million from $676.4 million. The company said sales were boosted by gains in its airborne and command, control, communications, computers, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) systems, which include UAVs - or drones - for defence and homeland security.
Elbit, Israel's largest publicly traded defence company, was forecast in a Reuters poll to earn 87 cents a share on revenue of $686 million.
Its backlog of orders reached $5.80 billion, from $5.78 billion at the end of March. Some 67 percent of the backlog relates to orders outside Israel.
* TSX closes down 112.92 points, or 0.72 percent, at 15,535.48
* RPM International Inc- files for potential mixed shelf; size not disclosed - sec filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2penAuU) Further company coverage: