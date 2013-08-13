版本:
Israel's Elbit Systems beats profit expectations

JERUSALEM Aug 13 Israeli defence electronics firm Elbit Systems reported higher quarterly profit that beat estimates on sales growth in intelligence systems and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Helped by cost-cutting steps, Elbit said on Tuesday it earned $1.19 per diluted share excluding one-time items in the second quarter, up from $1.14 a share a year earlier.

Revenue grew to $702.9 million from $676.4 million. The company said sales were boosted by gains in its airborne and command, control, communications, computers, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) systems, which include UAVs - or drones - for defence and homeland security.

Elbit, Israel's largest publicly traded defence company, was forecast in a Reuters poll to earn 87 cents a share on revenue of $686 million.

Its backlog of orders reached $5.80 billion, from $5.78 billion at the end of March. Some 67 percent of the backlog relates to orders outside Israel.
