版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 17日 星期六 02:15 BJT

Chile's forestry firm Arauco confirms in talks with Eldorado

SANTIAGO, June 16 Arauco, a unit of Chile's Empresas Copec SA, confirmed on Friday that it had signed a non-disclosure agreement with Brazilian pulpmaker Eldorado Brasil Celulose SA, with the purpose of exploring "a possible investment."

Earlier on Friday, a source told Reuters that forestry company Arauco had placed a bid for Eldorado, which is also being courted by other firms.

(Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐