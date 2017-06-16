版本:
2017年 6月 16日

Chile's Copec bids for Eldorado Brasil, source says

SAO PAULO, June 16 A unit of Chile's Empresas Copec SA has placed a bid for pulpmaker Eldorado Brasil Celulose SA, whose controlling family has put it on the block after signing a plea deal in Brazil, a person directly involved in the deal said on Friday.

According to the person, who asked for anonymity as terms of the deal remain private, Eldorado Brasil is also a target of interest from Brazilian pulp producers Suzano Papel & Celulose SA's and Fibria SA. Both have been drawn by significant cost savings stemming from an acquisition, the person added.

A representative of Santiago-based Copec could not be immediately reached for comment. J&F, Fibria and Suzano did not have an immediate comment. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
