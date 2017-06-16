Chile's Copec bids for Eldorado Brasil, source says

BRIEF-CalPERS says IAC abandons plan to issue non-voting stock in response to CalPERS Lawsuit
SAO PAULO, June 16 A unit of Chile's Empresas Copec SA has placed a bid for pulpmaker Eldorado Brasil Celulose SA, whose controlling family has put it on the block after signing a plea deal in Brazil, a person directly involved in the deal said on Friday.
According to the person, who asked for anonymity as terms of the deal remain private, Eldorado Brasil is also a target of interest from Brazilian pulp producers Suzano Papel & Celulose SA's and Fibria SA. Both have been drawn by significant cost savings stemming from an acquisition, the person added.
A representative of Santiago-based Copec could not be immediately reached for comment. J&F, Fibria and Suzano did not have an immediate comment. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
June 23 If Amazon.com Inc hopes to revolutionize grocery delivery, then its bid to buy Whole Foods Market Inc for $13.7 billion will be just the start of a long and costly process.
SAO PAULO, June 23 Mauricio Abadi resigned on Friday as an executive vice president of Safra National Bank of New York to join Morgan Stanley & Co, three people familiar with the situation said.