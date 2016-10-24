版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 24日 星期一 20:30 BJT

REFILE-Eldorado Brasil says top holder in talks to buy stake from funds

(Republishes with new story tag for some subscribers, no change to content)

SAO PAULO Oct 24 Eldorado Brasil Celulose SA said on Monday that controlling shareholder J&FInvestimentos Ltda has begun talks to buy out the stakes that two Brazilian pension funds have in the pulpmaker through a series of investment vehicles.

In a securities filing, Eldorado Celulose said the talks between J&F and Petros Fundação Petrobras SA and Funcef Fundação dos Economiários Federais involve the latter's participation in several vehicles, totaling 17.06 percent of ElDorado. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐