UPDATE 1-Eldorado gets private equity partner for China gold mine

Feb 24 Eldorado Gold Corp plans to sell
a minority stake in its stalled Eastern Dragon project to
Chinese private equity firm CDH Investments, the Canadian miner
said on Monday.
CDH will acquire 20 percent of the gold mine in the northern
Chinese province of Heilongjiang for $40 million in cash.
Eldorado said it expected CDH to help complete the
development of Eastern Dragon.
The mine was nearly finished in 2011 when a key permit was
delayed, and construction is now on hold. Eldorado took a $524.9
million charge on the carrying value of the project in the
fourth quarter.
Private equity funds, which traditionally have only been
niche players in mining, have raised billions in the last two
years for funds focused on the sector.
Some expect private equity to play a much bigger role in the
industry in the future. A tough market has many miners looking
to sell assets or bring in new investors, and buyers are scarce.
Shares of Eldorado slipped 0.8 percent to C$7.90 in early
trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.