UPDATE 2-Eldorado sees record production in Q3, delays mine

* Produced 179,195 ounces of gold in Q3

* Construction delay at Eastern Dragon on weather, permits

* Company enters $280 mln revolving credit facility

Oct 12 Eldorado Gold (ELD.TO) said on Wednesday it had set a quarterly production record in the third quarter, but added that construction at its Eastern Dragon project in China would not be completed this year.

The Vancouver-based miner said that the early onset of winter in northern China had delayed earthwork until spring 2012 and that it still needed one key permit to proceed with construction of the tailings facility, waste dump and open pit.

The company said construction of the processing facility was 70 percent complete and that it now expects first production at the gold mine in the third quarter of 2012.

In a separate release after the market close, Eldorado said it had entered into a $280 million revolving credit facility, which it intends to use for growth opportunities and general corporate purposes. The facility matures in October 2015.

Eldorado owns gold projects in Turkey, Greece and China, and an iron ore mine in Brazil. Production at its Efemcukuru mine in Turkey started in June, and the company said it expects full commercial production before the end of the year.

Eldorado produced 179,195 ounces of gold in the third quarter, at an average cash cost of $397 per ounce. It maintained its full-year outlook of 650,000 ounces of gold.

The company also produced 127,721 tonnes of iron ore from its Vila Nova mine in Brazil in the quarter, at an average cash cost of $63 per tonne.

Iron ore sales for the quarter were 170,781 tonnes at an average realized price of $122 per tonne, with annual sales projected at about 469,000 tonnes.

