REFILE-UPDATE 1-Eldorado profit lifted by surge in bullion price

(Refiles to correct date, day of the week in the first paragraph) (Figures in U.S. dollars unless noted)

TORONTO Nov 3 Eldorado Gold (ELD.TO) said on Thursday its third-quarter profit rose nearly 50 percent, on the back of increased gold production and a surge in the price of bullion.

Net income in the quarter ended Sept. 30 rose to $102.5 million or 19 cents a share, up from $69.6 million, or 13 cents, in the year-earlier period.

The company, which operates gold mines in China and Turkey, said it produced a record 179,195 ounces of gold in the quarter. (Reporting by Euan Rocha)