Eldorado Gold slips to quarterly loss on China mine charges

TORONTO Feb 21 Eldorado Gold Corp
reported a fourth-quarter loss on Friday as the Canadian miner
booked an $808.4 million impairment charge on the carrying value
of its Jinfeng and Eastern Dragon projects in China.
The Vancouver-based company's net loss was $687.5 million,
or 96 cents per share, compared to a profit of $115 million, or
16 cents a share a year earlier.
Revenue slumped to $231.7 million, from $350 million in the
fourth quarter of 2012, on lower gold prices and volumes.
Gold production dropped 11 percent to 168,842 ounces, down
from 190,530 ounces a year ago. The company's realized gold
price slipped 25 percent to $1,264 per ounce.
Total cash costs rose slightly to $577 per ounce, from $566
per ounce in the previous year.
Eldorado said it recorded a $283.5 million charge against
the carrying value of its Jinfeng mine at the end of December
and a $524.9 million charge on its Eastern Dragon project, also
in China, where permits have been delayed for years.