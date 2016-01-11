Eldorado Gold suspends much of its mine construction in Greece

BRIEF-Safran says Zodiac deal will not dilute focus on LEAP engine development
* Says not worried about Zodiac Aerospace recovery from industrial problems
Jan 11 Canadian miner Eldorado Gold Corp on Monday said it was suspending much of its mine construction and development in Greece due to a number of "actions" and "inactions" by the Greek government.
It said it would suspend construction at its Skouries project, warned that it would do the same at its Olympias project if it did not receive a permit by the end of March and put its Perama Hill and Sapes projects on care and maintenance. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Chris Reese)
LONDON, Jan 19 British mining company Cornish lithium said on Thursday it had entered into a definitive mineral rights agreements with Canada's Strongbow Exploration to explore for lithium contained in underground hot springs in Cornwall, the UK.
* Richter, Allergan sign distribution supply agreement to sell a female medical product in europe - statement