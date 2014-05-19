版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 5月 19日 星期一 17:43 BJT

BRIEF-Guangdong Elecpro to acquire stake in Switzerland's Mistral Engines, assets of Germany's Skytrack/Skyrider

May 19 Guangdong Elecpro Electric Appliance Holding Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire 85.6 percent stake in Switzerland's Mistral Engines SA for about 21.9 million yuan ($3.51 million)

* Says plans to acquire Germany's Skytrack/Skyrider and related assets for about 21.3 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/xyp49v

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2334 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐