BRIEF-Guangdong Elecpro to acquire stake in Switzerland's Mistral Engines, assets of Germany's Skytrack/Skyrider

UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Honda to supply engines to Sauber from 2018
* Japanese manufacturer behind others on performance (Adds detail)
May 19 Guangdong Elecpro Electric Appliance Holding Co Ltd
* Says plans to acquire 85.6 percent stake in Switzerland's Mistral Engines SA for about 21.9 million yuan ($3.51 million)
* Says plans to acquire Germany's Skytrack/Skyrider and related assets for about 21.3 million yuan
SOCHI, Russia, April 30 Honda will supply the Sauber Formula One team with engines from the 2018 season, both sides announced on Sunday at the Russian Grand Prix.
