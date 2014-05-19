BRIEF-Guangdong Elecpro to acquire stake in Switzerland's Mistral Engines, assets of Germany's Skytrack/Skyrider

May 19 Guangdong Elecpro Electric Appliance Holding Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire 85.6 percent stake in Switzerland's Mistral Engines SA for about 21.9 million yuan ($3.51 million)

* Says plans to acquire Germany's Skytrack/Skyrider and related assets for about 21.3 million yuan

