SAFT ON WEALTH-Get ready for election fun

By James Saft
April 19 If worrying about the impact of
politics on your portfolio makes you want to scream, you
probably ought to just turn off your TV and phone for the next
seven months.
The 2012 U.S. presidential and congressional elections could
set the tone for years to come on the single issue that may have
the most power to move markets: deficits.
The United States has dug itself a deep fiscal hole, and
that means some combination of spending cuts and tax increases
to get out of it. More worryingly, perhaps, is a political
atmosphere in which cross-party cooperation isn't likely,
increasing the chances of policy gridlock and bigger issues
later.
Almost no matter how Washington plays it, the deficit will
be a negative for financial markets. If it is allowed to grow,
or even if investors decide there is not sufficient commitment
to address it, U.S. interest rates could rise, hurting bonds and
stocks. On the other hand, every dollar saved in government
expenditure is one that will never find its way into corporate
tills or household pockets.
A too rapid reduction of the deficit would hit the economy
hard. On the other hand, rises in taxes will, obviously, have a
similar effect on individual and corporate willingness to spend
and invest. While individuals clearly have not been saving to
prepare for higher taxes and fewer services in the future, it is
one explanation for why corporations have been so slow to invest
their cash hoards.
"The speed at which the U.S. fiscal deficit is reduced is
key to the future behavior of the economy and financial markets.
Success will be difficult," Andrew Smithers, of Smithers & Co,
wrote in a note to clients.
Don't expect any real progress on addressing the deficit
before the election. That doesn't mean concern about the
deficit, and how it impacts the economy if reduction is either
too fast or too slow, won't drive markets. It will, and it is
likely to throw a scare into investors as election cycle
rhetoric heats up.
For a funny, scary run-down on exactly where dysfunctional
congressional drama last year and sent equities down.
Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner warned lawmakers in
March that they would likely need to raise the debt ceiling late
in the year, probably after the election. That raises the hairy
possibility of addressing the ceiling during a lame-duck
session, when time will be tight and departing lawmakers focused
on finding their next jobs.
The debt ceiling battle, you will remember, helped
contribute to a sharp sell-off last summer, as did the U.S.
losing its AAA rating from Standard & Poor's.
HOPING FOR THE GOLDILOCKS REDUCTION
Smithers lays out three scenarios for budget reduction that
seem to be about right. Interestingly, all three are probably
possible no matter which party captures the White House or how
Congress stacks up in 2013.
If budgets are cut too quickly, a recession is a big risk.
This will hit profits, which are already looking toppy, as they
are at all-time highs. Stocks will fall and government bonds
will rally even further, despite the fact that very few people
regard them as good value at today's levels.
Corporate bonds will be hit, because reduced government
spending will hit corporate cash flow and credit-worthiness.
If no convincing attempt is made even in 2013, people will
begin to discount higher inflation and interest rates, unless of
course the economy is weak, perhaps due to euro zone fallout.
The Federal Reserve might be forced to raise rates early to
combat higher inflation expectations. Government bonds will be
savaged, stocks will likely fall and corporate bonds will also
disappoint.
A just-right, Goldilocks approach would entail a slow fall
in the deficit over many years, fast enough to buy time from
investors and ratings agencies but slow enough to give the
economy time to heal while coping with private sector balance
sheet rebuilding. This will hurt corporate cash flow unless
somehow households take most of the burden and or exports start
catching up with imports.
The good news is that a slow reduction is possible. The U.S.
is not Greece, nor even is it Britain. It also has a comparative
advantage in demographics, at least compared with Europe and
China. It might take several years, but bringing deficits under
control could set the stage for what stocks have not enjoyed in
at least 15 years - sustainable gains.
As for the rest of 2012, sit back and enjoy the posturing
and the market volatility. We'll be getting a lot of both.