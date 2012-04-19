SAFT ON WEALTH-Get ready for election fun

By James Saft

April 19 If worrying about the impact of politics on your portfolio makes you want to scream, you probably ought to just turn off your TV and phone for the next seven months.

The 2012 U.S. presidential and congressional elections could set the tone for years to come on the single issue that may have the most power to move markets: deficits.

The United States has dug itself a deep fiscal hole, and that means some combination of spending cuts and tax increases to get out of it. More worryingly, perhaps, is a political atmosphere in which cross-party cooperation isn't likely, increasing the chances of policy gridlock and bigger issues later.

Almost no matter how Washington plays it, the deficit will be a negative for financial markets. If it is allowed to grow, or even if investors decide there is not sufficient commitment to address it, U.S. interest rates could rise, hurting bonds and stocks. On the other hand, every dollar saved in government expenditure is one that will never find its way into corporate tills or household pockets.

A too rapid reduction of the deficit would hit the economy hard. On the other hand, rises in taxes will, obviously, have a similar effect on individual and corporate willingness to spend and invest. While individuals clearly have not been saving to prepare for higher taxes and fewer services in the future, it is one explanation for why corporations have been so slow to invest their cash hoards.

"The speed at which the U.S. fiscal deficit is reduced is key to the future behavior of the economy and financial markets. Success will be difficult," Andrew Smithers, of Smithers & Co, wrote in a note to clients.

Don't expect any real progress on addressing the deficit before the election. That doesn't mean concern about the deficit, and how it impacts the economy if reduction is either too fast or too slow, won't drive markets. It will, and it is likely to throw a scare into investors as election cycle rhetoric heats up.

There is also the matter of the debt ceiling, which sparked congressional drama last year and sent equities down.

Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner warned lawmakers in March that they would likely need to raise the debt ceiling late in the year, probably after the election. That raises the hairy possibility of addressing the ceiling during a lame-duck session, when time will be tight and departing lawmakers focused on finding their next jobs.

The debt ceiling battle, you will remember, helped contribute to a sharp sell-off last summer, as did the U.S. losing its AAA rating from Standard & Poor's.

HOPING FOR THE GOLDILOCKS REDUCTION

Smithers lays out three scenarios for budget reduction that seem to be about right. Interestingly, all three are probably possible no matter which party captures the White House or how Congress stacks up in 2013.

If budgets are cut too quickly, a recession is a big risk. This will hit profits, which are already looking toppy, as they are at all-time highs. Stocks will fall and government bonds will rally even further, despite the fact that very few people regard them as good value at today's levels.

Corporate bonds will be hit, because reduced government spending will hit corporate cash flow and credit-worthiness.

If no convincing attempt is made even in 2013, people will begin to discount higher inflation and interest rates, unless of course the economy is weak, perhaps due to euro zone fallout. The Federal Reserve might be forced to raise rates early to combat higher inflation expectations. Government bonds will be savaged, stocks will likely fall and corporate bonds will also disappoint.

A just-right, Goldilocks approach would entail a slow fall in the deficit over many years, fast enough to buy time from investors and ratings agencies but slow enough to give the economy time to heal while coping with private sector balance sheet rebuilding. This will hurt corporate cash flow unless somehow households take most of the burden and or exports start catching up with imports.

The good news is that a slow reduction is possible. The U.S. is not Greece, nor even is it Britain. It also has a comparative advantage in demographics, at least compared with Europe and China. It might take several years, but bringing deficits under control could set the stage for what stocks have not enjoyed in at least 15 years - sustainable gains.

As for the rest of 2012, sit back and enjoy the posturing and the market volatility. We'll be getting a lot of both.