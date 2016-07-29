Fed helps soothe SSA investors' US election jitters

* Debt investors divided on US election
LONDON, July 29 (IFR) - Public sector debt investors are
split about how much the November US elections will hit their
business, but such is the power of the Fed that some accounts
say it barely matters as long as the central bank's monetary
policy stays largely accommodative.
Campaigning in the US election is entering its final
critical months with no clear signs yet of who the winner will
be.
But some international accounts say their appetite for
dollar SSA deals will not be diminished, irrespective of the
election outcome, provided the Fed continues its monetary policy
stance.
"We will be continuing to hold the US because it is
underpinned by the Fed," said one sovereign, supranational and
agency investor. "The Fed has given the green light to investors
and people will want to keep on the dance floor."
SSA issuers have been active in the US dollar market
recently, with US$25.85bn raised in the last three weeks, a
healthy amount for the time of year.
"It's a short year [for dollar issuance] with the US
elections," said a syndicate banker. "So issuers were keen to
get deals out before the summer lull begins."
And the entire curve has been open to issuers, with
Rentenbank bringing a US$1.5bn 10-year trade last week and a
handful of five-year trades for African Development Bank,
NRW.Bank and Nordic Investment Bank in the last fortnight.
SSA borrowers were constrained to much shorter tenors
earlier in the year, as moves in US Treasuries made longer
maturities prohibitively expensive.
And even with the possibility of another rates rise before
the end of the year, issuance should stay buoyant as long as the
Fed doesn't embark on a series of hikes, which seems unlikely.
Treasury yields are still at highly attractive levels for
issuers with the 10-year trading at 1.525%, 70bp lower than in
January.
For some SSA investors, there's little alternative to buying
dollar assets.
"There's nothing blindingly obvious anywhere (else)," said
the investor.
For others, though, the election outcome will be potentially
more worrying if Republican candidate Donald Trump emerges as
the victor.
"Markets hate uncertainty, and investors do not know what
President Trump stands for," said Paresh Upadhyaya, director of
currency strategy, US, at Pioneer Investments.
"There would be a sell off in markets that would probably be
enough to enter a bear market and investors would have to move
very quickly to stem losses."
The selling would last until investors had a more concrete
idea of Trump's policies, said Upadhyaya.
BREXIT VOTE CLUES
However, investors will be heartened by the relatively calm
global markets reaction to the Brexit vote in the UK. This is in
large part thanks to investors' belief in central banks. The
Bank of England, for example, is expected to cut rates next week
and possibly announce other stimulus measures.
"The central banks have shown that they will do what they
can not to have another crisis," said the investor. "You can try
and bet against that, but it's not easy."
