2013年 1月 24日 星期四

Allflex's owners hire bank to explore sale, refinancing-sources

| LONDON

LONDON Jan 23 Private equity firm Electra has hired bank Rothschild to explore a sale or a refinancing of electronic animal identification company Allflex, which is worth about $1 billion, four industry sources with knowledge of the plan said.

Electra said it had hired Rothschild but didn't confirm that Allflex was up for sale.

