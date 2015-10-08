BRIEF-Electra calls on investors to reject Bramson bid to join board

Oct 8 Electra Private Equity Plc
* Says Electra and its manager, Electra Partners, are
continuing to deliver excellent investment returns for
shareholders: strong results do not require a "turnaround" by
Sherborne.
* Says having nominees from Sherborne, an activist investor,
on Electra's board is potentially destabilising, divisive and
value destructive.
* Says board continues to believe that an independent and
non-executive board is best for all shareholders.
* Says in light of these strong results, it is for Sherborne
to make a case for why other shareholders should support its
proposals - no such case has been made.
* Says board of directors of Electra unanimously recommends
that all shareholders vote against both general meeting
resolutions.
