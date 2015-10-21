BRIEF-Electra again urges shareholders to reject Bramson board bid

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Oct 21 Electra Private Equity :
* Says short and long-term performance is excellent.
* Urges shareholders to remember that Electra's existing proven model, executed by Electra partners under supervision of board, has delivered this exceptional track record of price and nav performance. It does not need Sherborne's turnaround strategy.
* Says "it is deeply disappointing that Mr Bramson has shown such wilful ignorance concerning success of electra and how we operate. (Reporting By Simon Jessop)
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.