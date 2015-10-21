BRIEF-Electra again urges shareholders to reject Bramson board bid

Oct 21 Electra Private Equity :

* Says short and long-term performance is excellent.

* Urges shareholders to remember that Electra's existing proven model, executed by Electra partners under supervision of board, has delivered this exceptional track record of price and nav performance. It does not need Sherborne's turnaround strategy.

* Says "it is deeply disappointing that Mr Bramson has shown such wilful ignorance concerning success of electra and how we operate. (Reporting By Simon Jessop)