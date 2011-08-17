Brazil to renew power deals, set new terms - source

* Rousseff inclined to renew power concessions-source

* New terms could include performance gauges

* Renewal could reduce uncertainty in sector

By Jeferson Ribeiro and Leonardo Goy

BRASILIA, Aug 17 Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff will renew all electricity concessions that are due to expire by 2015, although some changes to current contractual terms will be made, a source with direct knowledge of the situation told Reuters on Wednesday.

Rousseff wants new contractual terms implemented once the expiring contracts are renewed, said the source, who declined to speak on the record because the process is ongoing.

Some of the new terms may include a clause in which performance and customer service are reviewed as part of a renewal application.

Around 20 percent of generation contracts and close to 80 percent of transmission assets are up for concession renewal, which has created concerns for investors. The government will have to change the electricity industry regulatory framework if it decides to roll over the existing contracts.

According to data from power regulatory agency Aneel, concessions for 68 generation plants with a combined capacity of 21,400 megawatts will expire within four years and, under current rules, cannot be renewed. Rousseff's government would send Congress a draft bill to approve the renewals.

Between 2015 and 2016, 40 companies will have their permits expire.

Generation, distribution and transmission companies have said that by extending all the concessions, the government could buck the uncertainty that a new round of auctions to find new operators might create.

Government officials have been discussing plans to revise fares for consumers once every four years instead of annually to ease inflationary pressures.

Among those moves, Aneel has proposed the reduction of inflation-indexed pricing for tariffs starting in 2015 as part of negotiations with power companies for the renewal of concessions. [ID:nN13301975]

Investors said the companies that could suffer most with the expiration of the concessions were Eletrobras ( ELET3.SA ), the state-controlled power holding company, generation company Cesp ( CESP6.SA ) and Cemig ( CMIG3.SA ), the electricity holding company controlled by the state of Minas Gerais.

Rousseff's decision to renew concessions had been first reported by local newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo. (Additional reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr. and Carolina Marcondes in Sao Paulo; Editing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Dale Hudson)