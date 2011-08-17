版本:
Brazil to renew power deals, set new terms - source

 * Rousseff inclined to renew power concessions-source
 * New terms could include performance gauges
 * Renewal could reduce uncertainty in sector
 By Jeferson Ribeiro and Leonardo Goy
 BRASILIA, Aug 17 Brazilian President Dilma
Rousseff will renew all electricity concessions that are due to
expire by 2015, although some changes to current contractual
terms will be made, a source with direct knowledge of the
situation told Reuters on Wednesday.
 Rousseff wants new contractual terms implemented once the
expiring contracts are renewed, said the source, who declined
to speak on the record because the process is ongoing.
 Some of the new terms may include a clause in which
performance and customer service are reviewed as part of a
renewal application.
 Around 20 percent of generation contracts and close to 80
percent of transmission assets are up for concession renewal,
which has created concerns for investors. The government will
have to change the electricity industry regulatory framework if
it decides to roll over the existing contracts.
 According to data from power regulatory agency Aneel,
concessions for 68 generation plants with a combined capacity
of 21,400 megawatts will expire within four years and, under
current rules, cannot be renewed. Rousseff's government would
send Congress a draft bill to approve the renewals.
 Between 2015 and 2016, 40 companies will have their permits
expire.
 Generation, distribution and transmission companies have
said that by extending all the concessions, the government
could buck the uncertainty that a new round of auctions to find
new operators might create.
 Government officials have been discussing plans to revise
fares for consumers once every four years instead of annually
to ease inflationary pressures.
 Among those moves, Aneel has proposed the reduction of
inflation-indexed pricing for tariffs starting in 2015 as part
of negotiations with power companies for the renewal of
concessions. [ID:nN13301975]
 Investors said the companies that could suffer most with
the expiration of the concessions were Eletrobras (ELET3.SA),
the state-controlled power holding company, generation company
Cesp (CESP6.SA) and Cemig (CMIG3.SA), the electricity holding
company controlled by the state of Minas Gerais.
 Rousseff's decision to renew concessions had been first
reported by local newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo.
 (Additional reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr. and Carolina
Marcondes in Sao Paulo; Editing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and
Dale Hudson)

