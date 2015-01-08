TVA asks consumers to cut electricity use due to low temperatures

Jan 7 U.S. government owned electricity provider
Tennessee Valley Authority has asked customers to cut
electricity use until Thursday afternoon because frigid
temperatures are causing high demand across the Southeast, the
company said on Wednesday.
Weather models for the lower 48 U.S. states called for much
lower than normal temperatures, with an expected 530 heating
degree days (HDDs) over the next two weeks, the same as on
Tuesday. That compares with the normal 462 HDDs at this time of
year, according to Thomson Reuters Analytics.
"Wednesday's peak power demand is expected to occur this
evening as regional temperatures are forecast to drop into
single digits causing electricity demand to exceed 31,000
megawatts," the TVA said in a statement.
"Another peak demand will occur again Thursday morning with
electric loads peaking around 32,600 megawatts."
