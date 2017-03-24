UPDATE 1-Electroimpact to pay $485,000 over alleged hiring discrimination

(Adds Boeing statement)
March 24 Boeing Co and Airbus Group SE
tooling supplier Electroimpact Inc has been fined
$485,000 after an investigation alleged that it had a
discriminatory hiring policy, the Washington State Attorney
General said on Friday.
Boeing and Airbus use Electroimpact robotic machines
throughout their jetliner factories, including to help make
wings for their top-selling 737 and A320 single-aisle aircraft.
An investigation by Attorney General Bob Ferguson's office
found evidence that Electroimpact and its founder refused to
hire Muslim applicants and "engaged in religious and/or national
origin harassment".
"The conduct outlined in our complaint is outrageous,"
Ferguson said in a statement on Friday. "Discriminating against
workers and retaliating against anyone who questions it is
illegal."
Electroimpact founder Peter Zieve had the primary
responsibility for screening applicants and conducting final
interviews, according to the statement from Ferguson's office.
About 95 percent of Electroimpact's 474 engineers are white,
the statement said, citing a report to the U.S. Department of
Labor.
Electroimpact said on Friday that it did not conform to the
personal views of its founder and that Zieve was no longer
involved in the company's hiring process.
Boeing plans to use Electroimpact machines to help make
wings for its forthcoming twin-aisle 777X aircraft.
Other Electroimpact equipment is also used in construction
and assembly of Boeing's 787 Dreamliner carbon fiber composite
fuselage sections.
Boeing said it was "concerned about the activities described
by the Attorney General's office," noting that "diversity and
inclusion are key Boeing values and we expect our business
partners to uphold them."
Airbus in a statement noted the diversity of its team around
the world and said it values the benefits that different
cultures bring.
Both companies declined to discuss how the fine might affect
business dealings with Electroimpact.
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott in New York and Ankit Ajmera in
Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Cynthia Osterman)