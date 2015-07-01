UPDATE 3-U.S. sues to stop Electrolux acquiring GE's appliance business

(Adds comments from Electrolux, background on GE's plan)
WASHINGTON, July 1 The United States filed a
lawsuit on Wednesday to stop Sweden's Electrolux AB,
which owns the Frigidaire, Kenmore and Tappan brands, from
buying General Electric Co's appliance business, the
Justice Department said in a statement.
It said the $3.3 billion deal would hurt competition, and
consumers, by combining two of the three top makers of stoves,
cooktops and ovens. Whirlpool Corp, which bought Maytag
in 2006, is the third.
Electrolux shares traded in the U.S. on the OTC
Pink market fell 9.3 percent, with more than 40,000 shares
exchanged. GE's share price was steady.
GE, which also has the Hotpoint brand and sells almost
exclusively in the United States, said in a statement that its
goal remained to close the deal in 2015. "Electrolux and GE
intend to vigorously defend the proposed acquisition," the
company said in a statement.
In its complaint, the Justice Department said that
Whirlpool, GE and Electrolux had 90 percent of the U.S. market
for stoves and ovens.
Leslie Overton, a deputy assistant attorney general at the
Justice Department's Antitrust Division, said the Electrolux
deal would lead to higher prices for consumers.
"This lawsuit also seeks to prevent a duopoly in the sale of
these major cooking appliances to builders and other commercial
purchasers," she added.
But Electrolux disagreed. Its antitrust attorney Joe Sims
argued that LG, Samsung and others were moving into the market
to challenge the Big Three.
"There is absolutely no barrier of any kind to any other
manufacturer participating," he said.
Sims said that the company and Justice Department had been
in settlement talks.
"We are rational and are therefore more than happy to come
to a reasonable settlement if the DOJ (Justice Department) is.
If not we're just going to have to win in court," said Sims, who
said the deal could close by the end of the year.
The Justice Department has settled other major deal
challenges, most notably a merger of American Airlines and US
Airways and Anheuser-Busch InBev and Grupo Modelo, both in 2013.
But for the ones not settled, the Justice Department has been on
a winning streak in court, stopping H&R Block from buying a
rival company in 2011 and the Bazaarvoice deal for PowerReviews
last year.
The Justice Department and Federal Communications Commission
teamed up this year to stop Comcast's purchase of Time Warner
Cable, while the Federal Trade Commission stopped a merger of
big food distributors and challenged a second big merger this
year.
GE's move to sell off its appliances business is part of a
shift the U.S. conglomerate is making to sharpen its focus on
manufacturing big-ticket industrial products such as jet engines
and power turbines. To that end, GE in April announced it would
exit $200 billion worth of finance assets, while it is seeking
to acquire the power equipment unit of France's Alstom
.
European regulators have expressed concerns that GE's
purchase of Alstom's power unit would leave just two gas turbine
companies in Europe, with GE only competing with Germany's
Siemens. GE has been working on concessions to save the planned
12.4 billion euro ($13.7 billion) purchase, which would be the
biggest in the U.S. conglomerate's history.
GE on Tuesday warned that the appliances sale would not
close in the second quarter because of an ongoing regulatory
review, and expected an after-tax gain of roughly 5 cents to 7
cents per share should the deal close. GE is expected to earn
$1.29 per share this year, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The case at the U.S. District Court for the District of
Columbia is United States v AB Electrolux and General Electric
Co. It is No. 15-1039.
