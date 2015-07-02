Electrolux CEO says partial GE appliances deal doesn't make sense

STOCKHOLM, July 2 Home appliances maker
Electrolux' top executive said on Thursday that
buying parts of GE Appliances would not make sense for either
party, but that his company was still open to discussions about
remedies with the U.S. Department of Justice.
"I think it would be very difficult for us and for GE to
consider acquiring part of their appliance business," CEO Keith
McLoughlin said. He added there had been discussions with the
DOJ about remedies, but that these had not been successful.
"We are still open to discussions and we hope that they
are," he said in a conference call with analysts and media.
The U.S. Justice Department filed a lawsuit on Wednesday to
stop the Swedish company from buying General Electric Co's
appliance unit, saying the $3.3 billion deal that has
underpinned gains in Electrolux shares over the past year would
hurt competition.
Electrolux shares were down 10 percent by 0715 GMT on the
news.
(Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Sven Nordenstam; Editing by
Alistair Scrutton)