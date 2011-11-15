UPDATE 3-Electrolux expands cost-cutting plan as downturn bites

* To cut an annual 5.1 bln SEK from costs

* Says savings 2.6 bln more than previously announced

* Says will adapt manufacturing capacity, cut jobs

* Says raw materials costs to keep on rising

* Shares down more than 7 pct (Adds CEO quotes, updates share)

By Johannes Hellstrom and Helena Soderpalm

STOCKHOLM, Nov 15 Electrolux AB is to double the size of planned cost cuts as the world number two home appliance maker tries to offset the effects of the global slowdown and rising raw materials prices.

Its remedies echoed those of world number one appliances maker, Whirlpool which said in October it would axe about a tenth of its workforce in North America and Europe.

Electrolux provided no figures for job cuts.

"Electrolux has been tangibly affected by the decline in consumer confidence in the mature markets," the company said in a statement. "At the same time increased costs for raw materials have had a negative impact on earnings."

"We don't expect a recovery in western Europe for the next four to five quarters," chief executive Keith McLoughlin added at a capital markets day investor conference.

Electrolux faces shrinking demand in North America and Europe as consumers, worried about their finances, cut back on big ticket items such as fridges and washing machines.

Electrolux said it now aimed to slash 5.1 billion crowns ($762 million) from its cost base over the next few years through restructuring its manufacturing operations, cutting jobs and other efficiency measures.

Electrolux, setting the new savings measures just a year after a last round of cuts was announced, said its expanded efficiency programme would reduce annual costs by an additional 2.6 billion crowns.

Its shares were down 7.8 percent at 111.60 crowns at 1424 GMT, underperforming a 0.4 percent fall in the wider Stockholm index.

Analysts said investors were focusing on the raw materials costs estimate, where the company saw further cost rises of under 1 billion crowns in 2012 after 2 billion this year.

"The guidance for raw materials costs in 2012 is much higher than consensus was looking for," said one analyst, who declined to be named.

EMERGING MARKETS KEY

McLoughlin said the company had its eye on further acquisitions after recently buying Egyptian and Chilean appliances makers.

"The opportunities for us are primarily in emerging markets, expanding operations," he told Reuters. Latin America, Asia and Eastern Europe were the markets where he saw the greatest opportunities for acquisitions.

He said the fourth quarter had so far developed according to the company's expectations. "We don't see any reason to change estimates, it is the way we expected," he said.

In late October, Electrolux painted a bleak picture of its market, saying demand would fall by 1 percent in western Europe and between 4 and 5 percent in North America this year.

Operating profit in the third quarter nearly halved compared with the previous year.

Conditions are unlikely to improve soon with the company forecasting flat demand in 2012 in Europe and North America, though it said emerging markets will continue to grow.

Electrolux, which has already shifted much of its production to low-cost countries, said measures to restructure manufacturing would lead to annual cost savings of 1.6 billion crowns by 2016. Costs for these measures amount to approximately 3.5 billion crowns.

Overheads will be reduced by around 500 million by cutting staff. This will cost a further 500 million.

Efficiency measures, such as optimised purchasing, will bring additional annual savings of about 3 billion crowns by 2015 at a cost of around 1 billion crowns. ($1 = 6.694 Swedish Crowns) (Additional reporting by Simon Johnson; Editing by David Holmes and Jane Merriman)