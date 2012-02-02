UPDATE 2-Electrolux faces another tough year in 2012

* Electrolux core earnings 1.44 bln SEK vs forecast 1.40 bln

* Sees N. America flat or up this year, Europe flat or down

* Peers struggled with weak demand, high raw materials costs

* Shares up 0.8 percent

By Patrick Lannin and Helena Soderpalm

STOCKHOLM, Feb 2 Electrolux faces further headwinds in debt-ridden Europe this year while the United States offers a glimmer of hope, the household appliances maker said on Thursday as it reported a near 40 percent fall in 2011 core earnings.

Makers of fridges, washing machines and vacuum cleaners have been buffeted by weak consumer confidence on both sides of the Atlantic and have expanded into faster growing emerging markets.

They pushed through price rises in 2011 to offset soaring raw materials costs, but 2012 is still looking challenging.

"While we expect the trend going forward to shift in a more positive direction in the form of gradual improvements in prices, mix and lower costs, we do not anticipate that demand in mature markets will recover in the first half of 2012," Electrolux Chief Executive Keith McLoughlin said in a statement.

"You tell me what is going to happen with the euro and the EU and I will tell you what our view is. My guess is that it (euro problems) gets worked out. The alternative... is too drastic a picture," he added to Reuters.

Electrolux, for which mature markets account for about 65 percent of sales, said 2011 earnings before interest and tax before non-recurring items plunged 39 percent year-on-year to 3.98 billion Swedish crowns ($592 million).

In the fourth quarter alone, core earnings fell 16 percent to 1.44 billion crowns, though that was slightly better than the 1.40 billion average forecast in a Reuters poll.

Overall, the group expected demand to be flat or fall by up to 2 percent in Europe this year, while North America was seen flat or up by up to 2 percent. Its shares rose 0.8 percent by 1117 GMT.

World number one appliances maker Whirlpool on Wednesday, reporting earnings ahead of forecast, had also said the North American market was looking better than Europe this year.

U.S. HOUSE MARKET HOPE

McLoughlin, whose companies brands include Zanussi, Frigidaire and AEG, told Reuters the U.S. market was showing some signs of life, with housing starts up to 600,000. However, that was still a long way off buoyant levels of two million seen in 2005, before they sank in the following five years.

"We see a very gradual but positive movement in the (U.S.) economy as most people do," he said.

Europe, where several euro zone nations are fighting with debts and slashing budget deficits, was a mixed picture.

South Europe, the epicentre of the debt crisis, would see demand fall 7 to 9 percent in 2012, he said. Demand in northern Europe would rise 1 to 2 percent.

Most growth would therefore come from the emerging markets in eastern Europe, mostly Russia, where demand would rise 4 to 6 percent, he added.

Electrolux in 2011 expanded further in emerging markets and bought an Egyptian appliances maker and one in Chile.

"We will get growth in emerging markets, eastern Europe, Brazil, Latin America, southeast Asia and China," he said.

Whirlpool forecast U.S. unit shipments this year ranging between flat and a rise of 3 percent, with Europe, the Middle East and Africa expected to fall 2 percent to 5 percent.

Electrolux forecast a rise of 500 million crowns in raw materials costs vesus a previous forecast for a rise under 1 billion crowns.