Electrolux turns gloomy on key mkts this year, Q3 in line

STOCKHOLM Oct 28 World number two home appliances maker Electrolux (ELUXb.ST) said on Friday it was now expecting a decline in demand in key, mature markets this year rather than growth and reported third quarter results that were close to forecast.

The company, maker of Electrolux, Frigidaire and AEG brands of appliances, reported third quarter adjusted operating profit of 1.10 billion Swedish crowns versus the 1.06 billion crowns mean forecast in a Reuters poll and the 1.98 billion crowns of the same period of 2010.

The company said in a statement it now expected market demand for appliances in Europe to fall this year by about one percent rather than the one percent growth previously expected. It expected demand in North America to fall by four to five percent rather than an increase of no more than 3 percent. (Reporting by Patrick Lannin)