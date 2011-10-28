Electrolux turns gloomy on key mkts this year, Q3 in line

Sears, Kmart drop 31 Trump Home items from their online shops
Feb 11 Major U.S. retailers Sears and Kmart this week removed 31 Trump Home items from their online product offerings to focus on more profitable items, a spokesman said on Saturday.
STOCKHOLM Oct 28 World number two home appliances maker Electrolux (ELUXb.ST) said on Friday it was now expecting a decline in demand in key, mature markets this year rather than growth and reported third quarter results that were close to forecast.
The company, maker of Electrolux, Frigidaire and AEG brands of appliances, reported third quarter adjusted operating profit of 1.10 billion Swedish crowns versus the 1.06 billion crowns mean forecast in a Reuters poll and the 1.98 billion crowns of the same period of 2010.
The company said in a statement it now expected market demand for appliances in Europe to fall this year by about one percent rather than the one percent growth previously expected. It expected demand in North America to fall by four to five percent rather than an increase of no more than 3 percent. (Reporting by Patrick Lannin)
Feb 11 Major U.S. retailers Sears and Kmart this week removed 31 Trump Home items from their online product offerings to focus on more profitable items, a spokesman said on Saturday.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.