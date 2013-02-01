版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 1日 星期五 15:03 BJT

Electrolux Q4 hit by Europe weakness, eyes U.S. growth this year

STOCKHOLM Feb 1 Home appliances maker Electrolux reported a smaller-than-expected rise in core operating profit for the fourth quarter after being hit by falling European sales and hoped North America and emerging markets would help it this year.

The Swedish company, second only to U.S. rival Whirlpool in size, reported core operating earnings, stripping out one-off items, of 1.6 billion Swedish crowns. That was up from the comparable 1.4 billion in the same period of 2011 but just below the average forecast in a Reuters poll of 1.7 billion.

"We expect that the weak market in Europe will probably be offset by growth in North America and the emerging markets (in 2013)," chief executive Keith McLoughlin said in a statement.

Whirlpool on Thursday reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit and gave a strong outlook for 2013.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐