U.S. says no settlement offer from Electrolux in GE appliance deal fight

WASHINGTON, Sept 29 The U.S. Department of
Justice, which is suing to stop Sweden's AB Electrolux
from buying General Electric Co's appliance
business, said on Tuesday that it had received no settlement
offer from the companies that might allow the deal to go ahead.
Judge Emmet Sullivan, who is hearing the Justice
Department's challenge to Electrolux's proposed acquisition - on
the grounds that it would concentrate market share among too few
rivals - asked at a pre-trial hearing whether there was a chance
that the dispute would settle out of court.
"We fully expect to talk about a potential resolution,"
responded John Majoras, who represents Electrolux and who said
there was "some movement" toward settlement.
A Justice Department lawyer, Ethan Glass, did not rule out
an eventual settlement but said: "We haven't received any
proposals so for now there is nothing to talk about."
The United States asked a federal court in July to stop
Electrolux, which makes Frigidaire, Kenmore and Tappan
appliances, from buying GE's appliance business for $3.3
billion.
The Justice Department argued that Electrolux and GE, along
with Whirlpool Corp, make 90 percent of the stoves and
ovens sold in the United States to big builders and property
managers. The Department said that violates U.S. antitrust law,
which is designed to stop mergers that make a market less
competitive, effectively preventing the formation of unfair
monopolies.
Electrolux maintains that companies such as Samsung and LG
Electronics are moving into the U.S. market for appliances,
diluting its market power.
The Justice Department has settled other major deal
challenges recently, notably the merger of American Airlines and
US Airways, and brewers Anheuser-Busch InBev and Grupo Modelo,
which went ahead only after major asset sales to satisfy the
Justice Department's concerns.
Recent proposed deals where no settlement has been reached
have not gone ahead, such as tax preparer H&R Block's attempt to
buy a rival company in 2011 and online customer review service
Bazaarvoice's deal for PowerReviews last year.
The case is United States v AB Electrolux and General
Electric Co, in the U.S. District Court for the District of
Columbia, No. 15-1039.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Soyoung Kim and Bill
Rigby)