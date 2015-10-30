版本:
U.S. Justice Dept. rejects Electrolux proposal on GE appliance business

WASHINGTON Oct 30 The U.S. Justice Department on Friday rejected an Electrolux offer of asset sales in its bid to buy General Electric's appliance business.

Justice Department lawyer Ethan Glass said "the proposal was well short of replacing competition" that would have been lost because of the deal. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Doina Chiacu and Bill Trott)

