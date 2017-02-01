UPDATE 1-Electrolux says Q4 profit in line with forecasts, margins up

(Adds details)
STOCKHOLM Feb 1 Home appliance maker Electrolux
reported a fourth-quarter profit within market
expectations on Wednesday, saying that its operating margin
increased slightly to 5 percent as it sought profitability in
weak markets.
The Swedish rival of U.S. Whirlpool Corp and maker
of Electrolux, Frigidaire, AEG and other household appliance
brands said it continued to expect market demand in North
America to grow between 2-3 percent this year.
The company has focused squarely on turning its back on weak
profitability in its North American business.
The company said operating earnings rose to 1.62 billion
Swedish crowns ($184.98 million)from a year-ago 202 million loss
- roughly in line with a mean forecast of 1.67 billion in a
Reuters poll of analysts..
Last year's loss was weighed down by the failed acquisition
of GM appliances after the deal was blocked by US regulators.
Electrolux said its operating margin came in at 5 percent in
the fourth quarter compared with 4.6 percent in the same quarter
last year as it focused primarily on driving sales of its most
profitable product ranges. Last year's margin excluded the cost
of the failed GE acquisition.
Electrolux also kept its 1 percent growth outlook for its
European markets, reporting healthy profits and margins for its
Major Appliances in Europe Middle East and Africa despite severe
currency headwinds.
Competitor Whirlpool, the world's largest maker of home
appliances, reported lower-than-expected fourth-quarter
earnings, hurt by a decline in sales in the United Kingdom
following the vote in June to leave the European Union.
Electrolux, which also competes with Asian firms such as LG
Electronics and Haier Group, has benefited from
decent overall demand in Europe over the last year.
($1 = 8.7579 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm and Alistair Scrutton)