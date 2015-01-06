Electronic Arts must face ex-NFL players' lawsuit over video games

Jan 6 A federal appeals court on Tuesday said
Electronic Arts Inc must face a lawsuit by former
National Football League players that accuses the video game
maker of using their likenesses in the Madden NFL series without
permission or proper compensation.
The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco
rejected EA's argument that its use of the likenesses was
"incidental," and thus protected under the First Amendment of
the U.S. Constitution.
"EA's use of the former players' likenesses is not
incidental, because it is central to EA's main commercial
purpose - to create a realistic virtual simulation of football
games involving current and former NFL teams," Circuit Judge
Raymond Fisher wrote for a unanimous three-judge panel.
The panel also rejected other First Amendment defenses that
it called "materially indistinguishable" from those it had
rejected in 2013, in a similar lawsuit against EA on behalf of
college athletes whose likenesses were used in video games.
"We're disappointed with the panel's decision," EA spokesman
John Reseburg said. "We believe in the First Amendment right to
create expressive works - in any form - that relate to real-life
people and events, and will seek further court review to protect
it."
Tuesday's decision upheld a March 2012 ruling by U.S.
District Judge Richard Seeborg allowing the case to proceed
against EA, which is based in Redwood City, California.
Four former players were named as plaintiffs, including
onetime Los Angeles Rams quarterback Vince Ferragamo.
Another plaintiff was Sam Keller, a former Arizona State
University quarterback who was briefly under contract with the
Oakland Raiders, and was a plaintiff in the college case.
Brian Henri, a lawyer for the former NFL players, did not
immediately respond to requests for comment.
Last May, EA reached a $40 million settlement of claims
brought in the college case on behalf of Keller and other
football and basketball players.
The case is Davis et al v. Electronic Arts Inc, 9th U.S.
Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 12-15737.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Phil
Berlowitz)