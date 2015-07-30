UPDATE 1-Electronic Arts full-year forecast misses estimates

(Adds background, forecast, shares)
July 30 Electronic Arts Inc raised its
full-year profit and sales forecasts, counting on the upcoming
launches of "Star Wars: Battlefront" and "Need for Speed"
titles, but the forecast fell short of analysts' estimate.
The video game publisher's shares fell more than 3 percent
in trading after the bell on Thursday.
EA raised its full-year adjusted revenue forecast to $4.45
billion from of $4.40 billion, and its adjusted profit forecast
to $2.85 per share from $2.75 per share.
Analysts on average were expecting profit of $2.87 per
share, on revenue of $4.48 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Both the "Star Wars" game and the latest version of "Need
for Speed" are expected to be launched later this year.
The company's net income rose 31.9 percent, to $442 million,
or $1.32 per share, in the first quarter ended June 30.
Excluding items, the company earned 15 cents per share,
handily beating analysts' estimate of 3 cents per share.
Adjusted revenue fell 10.6 percent to $693 million, but beat
analysts estimates of $652 million.
The Redwood City, California-based company's shares fell to
$70 in after-market trading. The stock closed at $72.30 on
Thursday on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan and Subrat Patnaik in
Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr and Savio D'Souza)