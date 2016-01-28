Electronic Arts posts higher revenue, raises full-year forecast

Jan 28 Electronic Arts Inc posted an 26.3
percent rise in revenue for the holiday quarter and raised its
full-year profit and sales forecasts slightly, boosted by strong
sales of "Star Wars: Battlefront".
The highly anticipated first-person shooter game was
launched in mid-November, halfway through the third quarter and
a month ahead of the release of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens".
The company said on Thursday that sales of "Star Wars:
Battlefront" had already surpassed 13 million units, the number
of copies it had expected to sell by March.
Electronic Arts, popularly called EA by gaming aficionados,
said adjusted revenue rose to $1.80 billion in the quarter ended
Dec. 31 from $1.43 billion in the same quarter a year earlier.
The video-game publisher's adjusted profit rose to $596
million from $388 million. On a per share basis, adjusted profit
rose to $1.83 from $1.22.
EA raised its full-year adjusted revenue forecast to about
$4.52 billion from $4.50 billion, and its adjusted profit
forecast to about $3.04 from $3.00 per share.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Savio D'Souza)