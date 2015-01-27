版本:
Games publisher Electronic Arts' revenue rises almost 40 pct

Jan 27 Electronic Arts Inc, publisher of the "FIFA" and "Madden NFL" video games, posted a near 40 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strong sales of its sports titles.

The company reported net income of $142 million, or 44 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of $308 million, or $1 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $1.13 billion from $808 million. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
