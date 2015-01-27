Games publisher Electronic Arts' revenue rises almost 40 pct

BRIEF-ABE Resources completes acquisition of Pioneer Resources
* Abe resources completes acquisition of pioneer resources, 2:1 share consolidation, $2.25-million private placement and debt settlement
Jan 27 Electronic Arts Inc, publisher of the "FIFA" and "Madden NFL" video games, posted a near 40 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strong sales of its sports titles.
The company reported net income of $142 million, or 44 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of $308 million, or $1 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $1.13 billion from $808 million. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Eiger biopharmaceuticals reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Nordstrom inc - goop partnering with co to bring goop's retail curation to pop-in@nordstrom in select stores across country and online Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: