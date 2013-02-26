版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 27日 星期三 05:49 BJT

BRIEF-Electronic Arts CFO says move to next-gen console games to cost $100 mln

SAN FRANCISCO Feb 26 Electronic Arts Inc : * CFO blake jorgensen says cost to develop, move games to next-generation

consoles to be about $100 million
